Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Premiere Date Leaked? Balraj Ghai’s Podcast Video Sparks Buzz

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Speculation regarding the return of Samay Raina’s viral talent hunt show, India’s Got Latent, has reached a fever pitch following a potential leak of its Season 2 premiere date. A viral video featuring Balraj Singh Ghai, owner of the Habitat comedy club and a close collaborator of Raina, has suggested that the highly anticipated second season could debut as early as May 9, 2026. While Raina has previously confirmed the show's return, this new development has sent social media into a frenzy of anticipation. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Samay Raina and Sunil Pal’s Viral Face-Off Stuns Fans.

When Is ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Premiering?

The buzz began after a podcast clip involving Balraj Ghai started circulating on social platforms. In the video, Ghai hints at a significant event or launch scheduled for May 9. Fans of the show immediately linked this date to the premiere of India’s Got Latent Season 2, given Ghai’s integral role in the production and hosting of the first season at his venue.

Is ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Premiering on May 9, 2026?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Neither Samay Raina nor the show's production team has officially confirmed the May 9 date. However, the timing aligns with Raina’s recent return to the spotlight following a year-long hiatus.

‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy and Hiatus

The first season of India’s Got Latent was a massive success on YouTube, amassing millions of views and a dedicated membership base. However, the show was abruptly halted in February 2025. The suspension followed a significant controversy involving guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia, whose comments during an episode led to widespread online backlash and legal complications, including multiple FIRs.

In response to the situation, Raina took all episodes of the show private on YouTube. The comedian remained relatively quiet until April 2026, when he released his stand-up special, Still Alive. In the special, he confirmed that a second season was in development, stating his desire to bring back the show in a "wilder" and "unfiltered" format.

What to Expect from ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2

While official details remain scarce, Raina has hinted at structural changes for the upcoming season. Reports suggest that Season 2 might pivot toward a "live-only" experience or a dual-release format to avoid the out-of-context clipping that fueled previous controversies.

This could involve an unedited live version for attendees and a more moderated version for digital audiences. The show's unique "self-rating" system, where contestants win if their own score matches the judges' average, is expected to remain the core of the competition.

The potential May 9 premiere has reignited interest in the show's "Latent" app and Raina’s YouTube membership channel. Fans are closely monitoring Raina’s social media handles for a formal announcement. Samay Raina Confirms Collaboration With Ranveer Allahbadia After ‘Still Alive’ Dig, Drops ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Update.

If the leaks prove accurate, India’s Got Latent Season 2 will mark one of the most significant comebacks in the Indian digital entertainment space this year, testing whether the show can maintain its "edgy" appeal while navigating a stricter editorial landscape.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).