Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that with the nomination of Dimple Yadav the party promises to follow in the footsteps of Mulayam Singh Yadav for the benefit of Mainpuri.

Addressing a press conference, the SP chief said that the demise of the Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is a sad occasion for everyone.

"We've filed Dimple Yadav's nomination for Mainpuri by-polls. The demise of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is a sad occasion for us. With the nomination, SP assures that the party will work in the footsteps of Netaji," said Akhilesh Yadav.

He further added that it will be a true tribute to Netaji if the people of Mainpuri vote for Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, SP candidate from Mainpuri Dimple Yadav said that the party hoped for people's support in the upcoming Mainpuri by-poll.

"Netaji's blessing has always been with us and I hope that the people of Mainpuri will also bless Samajwadi Party (SP)," said Dimple Yadav after filing her nomination for Mainpuri assembly by-polls.

Dimple Yadav is the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who is believed to carry the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav in the constituency.

Mainpuri seat, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, fell vacant on October 10 following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. (ANI)

