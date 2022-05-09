Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said she was disappointed that the Supreme Court did not hear the petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370 for the last three years, but expressed hope that the apex court will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir and restore its special status.

“We are very disappointed that it has taken Supreme Court three years. This matter is sensitive. The lives and dignity of the people depend on it,” Mufti told reporters in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said there were apprehensions in the hearts and minds of the people after the Supreme Court did not act upon the contempt of its ruling in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi.

“Our experience in Delhi, in Jahangirpuri, where despite the orders of the Supreme Court, demolition continued, I think there was contempt of court, but we have not seen any action by the Supreme Court over it, which it should have (taken). It should have acted against those officials who were involved in the contempt of the court and refused the court orders. So, we have many apprehensions,” she said.

Mufti, however, expressed hope that “the Supreme Court will do justice” and that there will be a forward movement in “restoring the special status” of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The BJP used its brute majority and took away our right, our (special) position in an unconstitutional manner. I hope the Supreme Court restores it (Jammu and Kashmir's special position which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019),” she said.

Asked about the delimitation process, Mufti said it was a part of the process which started on August 5, 2019 to change the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This is another piece of that process. They created a political platform for politically changing the demography (of Jammu and Kashmir). They want to change the status of Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir from a majority to a minority,” she said, adding, the BJP has made all out efforts to “disempower” the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

To a question about assembly elections, the PDP chief said holding polls would not solve the problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We cannot say when they (polls) will be held. I think only election is not the cure for the destruction going on here or the problems of the people. The cure lies in many things which the Central government has to do, but it is not doing,” she said.

