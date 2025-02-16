New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. He hoped that such incidents would not be repeated in the future.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "This is a very sad incident which shook me. It is a lesson for all of us to use the means of transport carefully. Whether it is railways or buses, we need to keep ourselves safe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognizance of the incident. I hope such incidents do not repeat in the future."

He offered prayers at the Angareshwar Mahadev temple in Ujjain on Sunday.

The stampede happened around 10 pm on Saturday night when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

An eyewitness described the chaos, stating that the crowd came from both sides after an announcement about a train platform change, leading to the stampede.

"There was no one to control the crowd... It was announced that the train coming on platform number 12 would now arrive on platform number 16. So, the crowd came from both sides, and a stampede occurred... some people were taken to the hospital..." he said.

Delays in train departures and the sale of around 1,500 general tickets exacerbated the situation and contributed to the overwhelming crowd.

Another eyewitness recounted the horror, saying that the crowd was beyond control. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it was impossible to manage them.

"The crowd was beyond control; people were gathered at the foot over the bridge... Such a huge crowd wasn't expected. I have never seen such a massive crowd at the railway station, even during festivals. People from the administration and even NDRF personnel were there, but when the crowd exceeded the limit, it wasn't possible to control them," he said. (ANI)

