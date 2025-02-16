Haridwar, February 16: A 23-year-old nurse, Saloni Singh, from Jamalpur village in Haridwar, was found dead inside a locked toilet at a private hospital on Thursday. Her family has alleged foul play, accusing the hospital administration of attempting to cover up the incident.

Following a formal complaint from Saloni’s parents, police registered a murder case against unidentified individuals on Friday. SHO Manohar Singh Bhandari of SIDCUL police station reported that Saloni, an ICU nurse at Metro Hospital, had gone missing during her shift two days earlier. Her body was found in a locked toilet, with hospital staff stating the door had been bolted from the inside and was opened only after being forced, Reported Times Of India. Haridwar Road Accident: 4 Dead, 1 Injured As Car Collides With Parked Truck on Delhi-Haridwar Highway, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Bhandari noted that there were no visible signs of suicide or external injuries on Saloni’s body. He stated that the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem examination. A case under BNS Section 103 (murder) has been registered, and further investigations are in progress. Haridwar: Debt-Stricken Couple From Saharanpur Die by Suicide After Jumping Into Ganga Before Taking Selfie, Suicide Note Recovered From UP.

Saloni Singh’s father, Pooran Singh, accused the hospital of misleading the family, insisting his daughter, a dedicated nurse, was murdered. He demanded justice, rejecting any claims suggesting otherwise.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).