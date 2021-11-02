Raipur, Nov 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday said the joint efforts being undertaken against Naxalism will soon end this menace as she underlined the importance of peace for development.

Uikey was addressing the concluding ceremony of the five-day Rajyotsava (statehood celebration) at the Science College grounds in the Chhattisgarh capital.

"In the state of Chhattisgarh, remarkable achievements have been achieved in a short time and there are more possibilities of development. At this time we must celebrate the festival of 'Rajyotsava' as well as review in which areas we have been left behind. How to achieve peace is necessary for the progress of the state.

"Some part of Chhattisgarh has been affected by Naxal violence for the last several years and joint efforts are being made to end this violence. I hope that soon we will save the state from this violence. Chhattisgarh is waving its flag in every field,", the governor said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said a three-day Chhattisgarh Folk Art, Literature and Youth Festival will be organised between January 12 to 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

He said the state government has done the work of restoring the culture and traditions of Chhattisgarh and taking forward the local dialect.

The CM said the government had given the rights of water, forests and lands to tribals.

"The state government has been giving land deeds to forest-dwellers besides returning the piece of land which was taken from tribals for industries. Also, the Naxal menace in the state is nearing its end," Baghel added.

On the concluding day ceremony, 31 'Rajya Alankaran Samman' (state awards) were given to individuals and organisations for their exemplary contribution in different disciplines.

