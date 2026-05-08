India News | Horse Trading, Forgery: AMMK Gen Secy TTV Dhinakaran Backs AIADMK's EPS for TN CM Post

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): In a dramatic turn of events that feels more like a Kollywood thriller than a legislative transition, Tamil Nadu's political landscape is currently a whirlwind of allegations and eleventh-hour manoeuvring.

With actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay is poised to take the oath as Chief Minister on May 9. The race to secure a stable majority has triggered a firestorm of controversy involving the AMMK and the IUML.

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AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran rushed to Lok Bhavan on Friday to personally deliver a letter to Governor Rajendra Arlekar. The move was a desperate bid to correct the record after a "forged" letter went viral, claiming AMMK's support for Vijay's TVK.

Dhinakaran claimed the letter supporting TVK is a case of "horse trading" and forgery. He reaffirmed that AMMK's lone MLA-elect, Kamaraj S, remains loyal to the NDA and AIADMK. Dhinakaran officially backed AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) for the CM post, calling him the alliance's rightful candidate.

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Speaking with the media after meeting the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran said that he had written the letter supporting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami earlier in the day, and it was signed by AMMK's MLA-elect Kamaraj S.

"I am supporting AIADMK. I have submitted this letter in support of Edappadi Palaniswami to form the Govt. Our MLA Kamaraj has also signed it and sent it through my secretary. When I saw TVK, I was shocked. because there was some other letter - maybe a forged letter, or it may be horse-trading. I called up my MLA, but I was not able to reach him...He signed this letter around 6.30 pm and sent it here. When I saw on TV that our party had supported Vijay, I was shocked. So, I got an appointment with the Governor, and I have submitted the letter to him, asking him to investigate that," he said.

Dhinakaran further expressed stern criticism towards the incident, calling it a "mockery of democracy" and reiterated his and AMMK's unwavering support for the NDA and AIADMK, calling EPS "our CM candidate."

"It is a case of horse trading or forgery. It is a mockery of democracy. How can he support the Opposition MLA? Vijay is getting support from the opposition...We are all in an NDA alliance, and contested along with AIADMK. Our CM candidate is Palaniswami," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran wrote that the party supports AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palanisami's claim to form the government. He urged the Governor to invite EPS to form the government and "be sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state."

AMMK secured only 1 seat in the assembly elections. Dhinakaran, in the letter, said that MLA-elect Kamaraj S supports the party stance.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also found itself swatting away rumours of a defection. Despite reports that TVK had approached them to bridge the gap to the 118-seat majority, IUML leader AM Shahjahan was blunt.

"We didn't support anybody. I didn't give any letters to anybody. This is just a rumour. We are continuing with the alliance under the leadership of DMK," he said.

Earlier, IUML President, KM Kader Mohideen, on Thursday claimed that TVK has approached them for the post-poll alliance to touch the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, but said they have not decided yet.

Meanwhile, TVK MLA Marie Wilson affirmed confidence in the formation of a TVK government in Tamil Nadu, adding that the official announcement will come by later tonight.

Expressing gratitude towards the parties who supported TVK, Wilson said, "TVK chief Vijay will be the CM, not just for 5 years but for the future also...They should have supported long back. But at the end of the day, we feel very thankful to all the alliance partners." When asked whether Vijay will take the oath as the CM tomorrow, he says, "You will get the news by late tonight...We are confident. 100%."

This comes as a historic shift that has dismantled over six decades of Dravidian duopoly, actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, May 9, 2026, at 11:00 AM.

The announcement follows a week of intense political manoeuvring after the 2026 Assembly elections delivered a fractured mandate. Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single largest entity with 108 seats, but remained short of the 118-seat majority mark.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, marks the first time since 1967 that a party other than the DMK or AIADMK will lead the state.

TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, had fallen short of the majority mark of 118 required to form the government independently. The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, which won 2 seats each, were the key players which stepped up to back Vijay, while Congress (5 seats) had already extended its support at the crucial point, paving the way for a change after the state was led by a traditional Dravidian DMK-AIADMK duopoly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)