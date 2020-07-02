Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with maximum temperatures hovering two-five notches above normal limits.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal limit, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Hisar sweltered at a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while Narnaul's maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Ludhiana and Patiala registered their respective maximums at 40.6 degrees Celsius and 38.2 degrees Celsius, up by five and three notches above normal respectively.

There has not been much rainfall activity in Haryana and Punjab during the past three-four days, making the weather sultry.

The south-west monsoon hit the two states, including Chandigarh, a week ago.

According to the MeT department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few to many places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

