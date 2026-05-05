India News | HP: Congress' Alka Lamba Targets BJP over Women's Reservation, Announces Nationwide Campaign from Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led central government over the implementation of the women's reservation law, alleging that despite the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, it has not been enforced.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Lamba claimed that the Centre was "misleading the country" on the status of the law and deliberately delaying its implementation.

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"The women's reservation law has already been passed, it has received Presidential assent, and notification has also been issued. Yet the BJP government is not implementing it. Why is the Prime Minister misleading the nation?" Lamba said.

She alleged that the BJP had historically opposed women's reservation and said the Congress had played a key role in ensuring the legislation was passed.

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"If the BJP had the intent, women would have received their rights in 2014 itself. It is only under pressure from the Opposition that the government brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. We ensured it was passed," she added.

Demand for Immediate Implementation Lamba demanded that the law be implemented "immediately" without linking it to delimitation or census processes.

"There are 543 Lok Sabha seats. If the law is implemented today, nearly 180 seats should be reserved for women. Why is the BJP denying women their rightful representation?" she questioned.

She also raised the issue of the inclusion of OBC women in the reservation framework.

"Our demand is clear: implement the law now and ensure reservation for OBC women as well. The BJP is neither willing to implement the law nor to include backward class women," she said.

The Mahila Congress leader announced a nationwide agitation to press for these demands, including a massive postcard campaign addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Ten lakh women across the country will send postcards to the Prime Minister demanding immediate implementation of the law. This is just the beginning of a public movement," she said.

She further informed that a signature campaign and outreach programmes would be conducted across villages, assembly constituencies, and urban areas.

"We will reach every Panchayat, every ward, every district. Women will raise their voice and demand their constitutional rights," she asserted.

Lamba said the agitation would culminate during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"Thousands of women will march to Delhi under the slogan 'Chalo Sansad' and gherao Parliament if the government continues to delay," she warned.

Targeting the Centre over the delay in the census, Lamba questioned the government's intent behind linking reservation with delimitation.

"Why has the census not been conducted since 2011? First conduct the caste census, then delimitation. Without updated data, how can fair representation be ensured?" she asked.

Lamba also accused the BJP of failing to ensure women's safety and controlling inflation.

"From rising LPG prices to increasing fuel costs, women are bearing the burden. At the same time, crimes against women are rising and the accused are being protected," she alleged.

She cited recent cases and demanded strict action against those accused of crimes against women.

"No one accused of crimes against women should be allowed to remain in public office. We will continue to protest until justice is delivered," she said.

Lamba expressed confidence in Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that the party would continue to raise these issues both inside and outside Parliament.

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, we will fight this battle on the streets and in Parliament. Women of this country will not remain silent," she said.

She also announced that the Congress in Himachal Pradesh would begin identifying and preparing women candidates for future elections.

"We are conducting a talent hunt across all 68 Assembly seats in Himachal. These women will be the future MLAs and MPs of the country," she added.

"This is a fight for half the population of the country. We will not allow the BJP to deny women their rights. Implement the law today, now," Alka Lamba added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)