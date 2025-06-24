Shimla, Jun 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh education department has written to all deputy directors to ensure the mandatory implementation of daily news reading during morning assemblies in government schools, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The decision follows a recent surprise visit made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to the Government Senior Secondary School in Baga Sarahan, Kullu district.

During his interaction with students, the chief minister found them lacking in general awareness and emphasised the importance of equipping students with practical knowledge alongside their academic curriculum.

He said such initiatives are crucial in preparing students for competitive examinations and real-world challenges, the spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

To this end, the education department has issued detailed guidelines aimed at enhancing students' general knowledge, critical thinking and communication skills. All school heads have been instructed to ensure the regular availability of both English and Hindi newspapers in their institutions, the spokesperson said.

He said that these resources are intended at helping students improve reading comprehension, vocabulary and pronunciation, while encouraging public speaking and confident participation in assemblies.

The spokesperson added that the initiative is a step towards fostering a habit of staying informed and developing a deeper engagement with current affairs, thereby promoting the all-round development of students.

In an increasingly interconnected world, this step would ensure that the students are well aware of the current events, both nationally and globally, he added.

