Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said that the state government was ensuring steps for mitigation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

"COVID-19 was not only a global pandemic and public health crisis, it has also severely affected the global economy and financial markets. He said that significant reductions in income, rise in unemployment, and disruptions in manufacturing industries were among the consequences of the disease," Thakur said in a press note.

The Himachal Pradesh CM said that the first and foremost task before the government was to ensure the check of the spread of this virus.

He said that to monitor the situation he held 34 video conferences with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police and Chief Medical Officers of the state. He said that necessary directions were given to the district officers to take steps to mitigate the crisis. He said that 14 video conferences were also held with the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions so as to ensure people's participation in effectively combating the crisis.

Chief Minister Thakur said that the state government also kept a close liaison with the Union Government to get all possible Central assistance to the state during the pandemic. He said that as many as eleven video conferences were held with the Prime Minister and other Central leaders.

Jai Ram Thakur further said that the state government also ensured that the pace of development does not get affected in the state due to the pandemic. He said that as many as twenty-one online programmes were held during the last about seven months, in which foundation stones and inaugurations of developmental projects worth crores of Rupees were performed online. (ANI)

