Shimla, Apr 4 (PTI) Students from Himachal Pradesh who were brought back from war-torn Ukraine along with their parents met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday, an official spokesperson said.

Those who met Thakur included around 12 students and their parents from Mandi town and nearby areas.

The parents and the students pursuing MBBS in various colleges of Ukraine expressed their gratitude to the state and central governments for bringing them back safely from the war-hit country, the spokesperson said.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 following a fierce Russian military offensive.

Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine had been airlifted once they crossed over to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

