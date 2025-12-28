Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Tourism Ambassador to the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Miss India Earth 2022, Vanshika Parmar, on Sunday outlined a comprehensive, forward-looking vision for the state's tourism sector, focusing on sustainability, cultural dignity, youth empowerment and global engagement.

Speaking about her role as Tourism Ambassador, Parmar said that tourism must evolve beyond numbers and revenue to become an ecosystem that supports ecology, livelihoods and cultural identity. "Tourism is not only an economic activity, but it is also an ecosystem of culture, ecology, dignity and opportunity," she said.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Parmar traces her roots to Village Tunhi in Nadaun tehsil of Hamirpur district. She hails from a distinguished Armed Forces family, with her father, Group Captain Shusheel Kumar Parmar, currently serving as Commanding Officer at Air Force Station Gorakhpur. Her grandparents also served in the Indian Army.

An academic achiever, Parmar studied at the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute in New Delhi and later completed her undergraduate and postgraduate studies at Miranda House, University of Delhi. She is currently pursuing doctoral research on a merit scholarship and has authored multiple books and policy-oriented white papers on sustainability, tourism, youth development and cultural ecology.

At 18, she became the first Miss India winner from Himachal Pradesh, winning the Miss India Earth 2022 title and representing India at the global Miss Earth pageant, where she was also recognised with the "Beauty With Responsibility" award for climate and humanitarian advocacy.

As Tourism Ambassador, Parmar said her work is centred on strengthening responsible tourism, promoting Himachali heritage and language, encouraging eco-conscious travel, creating youth-led tourism platforms and expanding film and documentary-based tourism. Her international engagements span Asia, Africa and the Himalayan region through environmental diplomacy and cultural exchange initiatives.

Outlining her future roadmap, Parmar emphasised youth-led tourism employment and entrepreneurship, proposing structured programmes to train local youth to become certified eco-tourism guides, cultural storytellers, heritage curators, homestay entrepreneurs, and digital tourism promoters, ensuring tourism revenue reaches grassroots communities.

She also stressed the revival of Himachali culture and handloom through global collaboration. "Our handloom, jewellery, shawls and crafts have global potential. The aim is to connect Himachali artisans with international markets while safeguarding cultural identity with dignity," she said.

Highlighting the potential of Himachali cuisine, Parmar said that traditional food, millet-based diets, and organic mountain produce should be promoted through food festivals and international culinary collaborations to position Himachal as a sustainable gastronomic destination.

Addressing concerns following recent natural disasters that affected tourism flows, Parmar emphasised the need for a balanced post-disaster tourism revival strategy focused on rebuilding traveller confidence, promoting safe and resilient destinations, supporting affected communities through tourism-linked livelihoods, and adopting eco-sensitive, community-based tourism models.

On the global front, she said Himachal Pradesh must strengthen international cultural diplomacy, using global platforms to build tourism partnerships across Asia and Africa and project the state as a model for eco-tourism and mountain sustainability.

Parmar also expressed support for the state government's welfare initiatives, including the Chitta-Mukt Himachal anti-drug campaign and the Sukh Ashray Yojna, which she described as a compassionate governance model restoring dignity and opportunity to orphaned children.

Reiterating her philosophy, Parmar said that sustainability, youth opportunity, cultural respect, and environmental ethics would remain her guiding priorities as she continues working with government, academic, and international stakeholders to position Himachal Pradesh as a global benchmark for responsible mountain tourism. (ANI)

