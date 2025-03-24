Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday addressed the state assembly regarding the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

He also thanked Negi's wife for trusting the state government's investigation.

Also Read | Baghpat Shocker: Man Brutally Slits Father's Throat After Catching Him in Objectional Position With Wife in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

Sukhu stated that while former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur claimed Negi's family wanted a CBI inquiry, Negi's wife had expressed confidence in the state government's probe. She had given 15 days for the investigation and said she would decide on further action afterwards.

The Chief Minister said, "Former CM (Jairam Thakur) said that Vimal Negi's family members want a CBI inquiry. I have been told that his (Negi's) wife has said that she has full faith in the Chief Minister. She has given 15 days for the inquiry and after 15 days, she will think about what to do next. So, I want to thank her for trusting the Himachal Pradesh government. Our government works with transparency and those who are transparent need not be afraid..."

Also Read | Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna? Maharashtra Assembly Passes Resolution To Honour Social Reformers Posthumously With Award.

His remarks came amid a political debate over the case, with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding a CBI probe, questioning the fairness of the state-led investigation.

Ahead of this, family members of the deceased engineer of State Power Corporation Limited, Vimal Negi, staged a protest on Monday outside the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited office demanding justice.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi reached there and assured that the family will get justice.

According to reports, Negi had been missing since March 10, yet despite his family's repeated complaints, the police failed to register an FIR. His body was later found in Govind Sagar Lake on March 18, which led to widespread anger among employees and his relatives.

On March 19, HPPCL employees, along with Negi's family, staged protests, holding Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director Deshraj directly responsible for his death. Protesters alleged that these officials mentally harassed Negi to such an extent that he was left with no choice but to end his life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)