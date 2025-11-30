New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus witnessed a new enthusiasm on Sunday morning as hundreds of youth enthusiastically participated in the 'Run for KTS 4.0' organised under the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0.

Starting from Malaviya Bhawan at 7:30 am and ending at Ravidas Gate, the run not only energised the campus but also effectively spread the message of 'unity in diversity'. Strengthening the cultural unity of Tamil Nadu and Kashi, the event aimed to connect the youth and make them aware of the nation's diverse heritage.

BHU Vice Chancellor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi flagged off the marathon. He said that seeing such a large number of young people was heartening.

People from every state live at Banaras Hindu University. He added that our university is celebrating Banaras Tamil Sangamam 4.0, which is a confluence of our ancient civilisation, spirituality, and music.

The event's chief coordinator, Professor Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, Department of Physical Education, Faculty of Arts, BHU, stated that the purpose of this race is not only to promote sports but also to convey the historical partnership between Kashi and Tamil Nadu to the new generation. He added that such events channel the energy of youth in a positive direction and strengthen the message of national unity.

Co-ordinator Rajiv Kumar Singh, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports (Racquet Games), stated that this year, the marathon saw participation from BHU students as well as a large number of youth from surrounding colleges and the community. He noted that the participants displayed both enthusiasm and discipline, a hallmark of the university's sports culture.

The entire programme was overseen and coordinated by Nodal Officer Professor Anchal Srivastava. She explained that the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is a major cultural bridge within BHU, bringing the ancient ties between South and North India to life in the present. "Run for KTS 4.0" is an important initiative in this regard, and the youth participated enthusiastically, making it a success.

Before the start of the race, all participants were briefed on the event's objectives, safety guidelines, and route.

As soon as the signal was given, hundreds of young men and women began the race. This event once again demonstrated the strong cultural heritage of Kashi and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

