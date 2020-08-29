Noida (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) The husband and the mother-in-law of a woman, who was found dead at her in-laws' home in Greater Noida, have been arrested in an alleged dowry death case, police said Saturday.

The arrests were made on Friday evening from Shadipur Chhidoli village after police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint from the deceased woman's parents, they said.

One of the family members had told police that she had woken up around 3 am to drink water when she found Musaida, 22, unusually lying on a cot in the terrace. Later, the family realised she was dead and the matter was reported to police at 6.00 am, according to officials.

The local Badalpur police station officials said the death appeared to be mysterious and suggested some foul play as the body bore injury marks too.

"Based on the complaint from the family of the deceased, Musaida's husband Firoz, 24, and his mother Anno were arrested from their house on Friday," a police spokesperson said.

Other family members named in the FIR as accused are absconding and will be nabbed soon, he said.

The couple had been married for nearly two years now and had a one-year-old child, police said.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), they said.

The in-laws have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act on charges of demanding dowry, police added.

