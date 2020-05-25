India News | Husband, Wife Shot Dead, Son Succumbs to Injuries After Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire in Bihar's Gopalganj

Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], May 25 (ANI): A husband-wife duo were killed on the spot and one of their sons succumbed to injuries during treatment after unidentified gunmen opened fire on the family at their home in Hathua area of Gopalganj on Sunday, police said.

Another son of the couple is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

DGP Bihar Gupteshwar Pandey said, "I got information and we are investigating." (ANI)

