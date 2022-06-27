Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here witnessed over 1.5 million domestic passengers and around .27 million international travellers last month, which is 93 per cent and 86 per cent of pre-COVID-19 domestic and international passengers levels.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Nepali Girls Gang-Raped in Balrampur, Four Arrested.

A press release from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), which manages the airport, said compared to other metro airports in the country, Hyderabad aerodrome has the highest international passenger recovery during April 21-March 22.

Also Read | Zomato Share Price Tanks 6% After Blinkit Acquisition.

In the domestic segment, the recovery was at par with the Delhi International Airport, which is another GMR Group airport.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO - GHIAL, said the airport has seen a rise in passenger footfall and there seems to be a gradual rebound in aviation travel with declining COVID cases and increasing numbers of vaccinated travellers.

“With many countries easing restrictions and opening up skies to travellers, we are hopeful that the momentum will continue to sustain. We are all set to give enhanced passenger service and enable smoother airport operations with the first phase of the expansion set to commence services. Efforts are on to connect Hyderabad to more destinations across India and the globe,” Panicker said.

The airport also recorded the highest number of post-Covid domestic Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) of 401 on May 15 which is 89 per cent of pre-Covid traffic levels.

Except for Hong Kong, all the earlier international destinations are now connected to Hyderabad besides adding flights to new international destinations such as Chicago and Maldives which got an exceptional response from travellers, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)