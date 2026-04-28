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News INDIA India To Receive 4th S-400 Air Defence System From Russia by May 2026, IAF To Deploy in Rajasthan India is set to receive its fourth S-400 air defence system from Russia by mid-May, with deployment planned in Rajasthan. The system is part of a broader defence push that includes additional S-400 units, missile procurement and new air defence systems, as India strengthens its military preparedness and modernisation efforts.

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India is expected to receive its fourth S-400 air defence system from Russia by mid-May, according to a report, marking another step in strengthening the country’s missile defence capabilities. The system, cleared after inspection by the Indian Air Force, is likely to be deployed in the Rajasthan sector.

The delivery comes as part of India’s ongoing efforts to enhance its air defence network amid evolving regional security challenges. The fifth and final system under the current contract is expected to arrive later this year. India’s Defence Exports Hit Record INR 38,424 Crore in FY 2025-26, Says Rajnath Singh.

S-400 Air Defence System: Deployment And Strategic Role

The S-400 system is designed to detect and neutralise a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, drones and missile systems, at distances of up to 400 kilometres.

According to the report, the system demonstrated operational capability during Operation Sindoor, where it was used to counter multiple aerial threats. Officials view its deployment in Rajasthan as a strategic move to strengthen coverage along India’s western front. Fact Check: Is India Halting Defence Deals With US Over Tariff Row? Defence Ministry Calls Media Reports False and Fabricated.

Plans For Expansion

Beyond the current contract, the government has approved the acquisition of five additional S-400 systems, indicating a broader expansion of long-range air defence capabilities. India is also planning to procure around 280 missiles to replenish stocks and build reserves for future operational requirements.

In parallel, India is exploring the acquisition of Pantsir air defence system units to enhance protection against drones and loitering munitions. Reports indicate that at least 12 systems may be procured directly from Russia, while additional units could be manufactured domestically under the Make in India initiative.

The country is also considering setting up a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility for advanced defence systems, potentially involving private sector participation and technology transfer.

Major Approvals By Defence Acquisition Council

In March, the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved defence proposals worth approximately ₹2.38 lakh crore.

These included procurement of S-400 systems, medium transport aircraft and remotely piloted strike aircraft to strengthen operational readiness across services. Officials say the S-400 system plays a key role in countering “enemy long-range air vectors targeting vital areas,” underlining its strategic importance.

The approvals form part of a wider defence modernisation programme, with multiple contracts signed in the current financial year to upgrade capabilities across the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

With additional systems, missile stockpiling and new procurement plans underway, India’s air defence architecture is set for further expansion in the coming years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).