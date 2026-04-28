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News INDIA PF Claim Got Rejected? Here Is How To Fix It in 5 Steps and Update EPFO KYC Provident Fund claims are often rejected due to simple KYC errors like mismatched names or incorrect bank details. Updating Aadhaar, PAN and bank information on the EPFO portal can resolve most issues. Here is a step-by-step guide to fix rejected PF claims and ensure faster processing without delays.

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Thousands of Provident Fund (PF) withdrawal and transfer requests are rejected each year due to basic errors in KYC details rather than complex procedural issues. Mismatched names, incorrect bank details or incomplete records are among the most common reasons claims fail on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation system.

For employees waiting weeks for their PF money, these errors can cause repeated delays. However, officials say most issues can be resolved quickly by updating KYC information online. How EPFO 3.0 Will Change PF Access for Salaried Employees.

What KYC Means In PF Accounts

KYC, or Know Your Customer, refers to three key details linked to a PF account: Aadhaar number, PAN and bank account information. These are used by EPFO to verify identity and ensure funds are transferred to the correct account.

If any of these details are missing, incorrect or unverified, the system may flag the claim and either delay or reject it. EPFO New Rules: How Much PF Can You Withdraw and How It Works.

Five Steps To Fix A Rejected PF Claim

Updating KYC on the EPFO portal is a straightforward process:

Log In To EPFO Portal: Visit the Member e-Sewa portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Visit the Member e-Sewa portal and log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. Go To KYC Section: Click on the “Manage” tab and select “KYC” from the dropdown menu.

Click on the “Manage” tab and select “KYC” from the dropdown menu. Enter Correct Details: Fill in your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details along with the IFSC code. Ensure all information exactly matches official documents.

Fill in your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details along with the IFSC code. Ensure all information exactly matches official documents. Save And Submit: After verifying details, click “Save” to submit them for verification.

After verifying details, click “Save” to submit them for verification. Get Employer Approval: In most cases, your employer must approve the KYC details. Follow up with your HR department if needed.

Common Reasons For PF Claim Rejection

Most rejections are linked to minor discrepancies:

Name mismatch between Aadhaar and EPFO records

Incorrect bank account number or IFSC code

PAN not linked or verified

Incomplete KYC details

Exit date not updated by previous employer

Even small differences, such as initials versus full names, can lead to claim failure.

Why Complete KYC Matters

Once Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are fully verified, users can often submit PF withdrawal or transfer claims online without employer intervention. This is particularly useful for those who have changed jobs.

Check Before You Apply

Experts advise employees to verify their KYC status before submitting any PF claim. Ensuring all details are correct and approved can help avoid delays and repeated rejections.

Spending a few minutes reviewing KYC information can significantly improve the chances of a smooth and timely PF claim process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).