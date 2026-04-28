Delhi HC Orders Saregama To Pay INR 5 Lakh to Singer Anamika Sood for Wrongful YouTube Copyright Strike

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A Delhi court has ordered music giant Saregama India Limited to pay INR 5 lakh in damages to singer Anamika Sood following a wrongful copyright strike on her song "Ferrareee". District Judge Neelam Singh ruled that the label’s claims of infringement were unsubstantiated and that the strike led to an arbitrary takedown of the artist’s work from YouTube. The court highlighted that while the song drew minor inspiration from a traditional Punjabi folk song, it remained an original musical and literary work. OpenAI Loses Song Lyrics Copyright Case in German Court.

Anamika Sood and Saregamas Dispute

According to Bar and Bench, the legal battle began in 2021 after Anamika’s song, which had amassed approximately 2 million views on YouTube, was removed from the platform. The removal was triggered by a copyright notice issued by Saregama, which alleged that "Ferrareee" infringed upon the rights of the song "Reshmi Salwar Kurta Jali Da" from the 1957 classic film Naya Daur. Anamika challenged the takedown, describing it as unilateral and arbitrary. She argued that the removal caused significant loss of viewership, led to the cancellation of promotional events, and damaged her professional reputation.

Court Findings on Originality

During the proceedings, the court examined whether the singer owned the copyright to "Ferrareee" and whether the track was a copy of Saregama’s property. The judge found that Anamika had established authorship and ownership through documented evidence. The court noted that "Ferrareee" was inspired by the folk song "Sadke Sadke Jandiya", which exists in the public domain.

The ruling clarified that no single entity can claim exclusive rights over traditional folk compositions. Upon comparing the two tracks, the court found the lyrics, rhythm, and overall arrangement to be materially different, designating Anamika’s work as a distinct and original expression.

Lack of Evidence and Damages

A critical factor in the judgment was Saregama’s failure to provide material evidence to support its claims. The court noted that Saregama's own witness admitted no evidence was placed on record to prove that the "hook part" of the songs was identical. While the singer had originally sought damages exceeding INR 80 lakh for mental agony and sponsorship losses, the court found those specific claims lacked adequate supporting evidence.

However, it acknowledged that the wrongful strike caused tangible harm by wiping out digital viewership and affecting monetisation.

Saregama eventually withdrew the copyright strike, and the song was reinstated, but only after the lawsuit was filed. This ruling serves as a notable precedent in the digital era, where automated copyright strikes are frequently used by major labels to protect vast catalogues. ‘Kahaani 2’ Copyright Infringement Case: Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh Gets Relief From Supreme Court.

The decision emphasises the responsibility of large music companies to substantiate infringement claims before pursuing takedowns that can significantly impact the careers of independent artists.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bar and Bench), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).