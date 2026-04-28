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News INDIA Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Announces 10% Water Supply Shutdown in City Starting May 15; Here’s Why The BMC has announced a 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai starting May 15 due to low lake levels, currently at 28.35 per cent. With a below-normal monsoon predicted due to El Niño, Commissioner Ashwini Bhide stated the cut is necessary to stretch supplies until August 17, pending state approval to use emergency dam reserves.

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a city-wide 10 per cent water cut effective from May 15, citing dwindling reservoir stocks and a challenging monsoon forecast. During a pre-monsoon review meeting on Tuesday, April 27, civic officials confirmed that current water levels in the seven lakes supplying the city have dropped to approximately 28 per cent, necessitating immediate conservation measures to ensure supply lasts through the summer months.

Depleting Reserves and El Niño Concerns

The decision comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a "below-normal" monsoon for the region, attributed largely to the prevailing El Niño weather pattern. This phenomenon often leads to suppressed rainfall in the Indian subcontinent, creating uncertainty for the city’s primary water sources. Mumbai Stabbing Attack: 2 Men Stabbed After Being Asked To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar, Accused Arrested.

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide informed reporters that the overall stock in the seven lakes currently stands at 28.35 per cent. "This stock is expected to last until July 6," Bhide stated, noting that the 10 per cent reduction is a proactive step to mitigate the risk of a late or weak monsoon.

Contingency Planning and State Reserves

To extend the available supply, the BMC is looking to tap into emergency reserves. The civic body plans to reserve a water stock of 123 million cubic metres from the Bhatsa Dam and an additional 90 million cubic metres from the Upper Vaitarna reservoir. "If the state government permits withdrawal of the reserve stock and the proposed 10 per cent water cut is implemented, the available stock could last till August 17," Bhide explained. This strategy aims to provide a buffer of nearly six weeks beyond the typical arrival date of the monsoon. Weather Forecast Today, April 28, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Impact on Residents in Mumbai

The water cut will apply to all residential, commercial, and industrial consumers within the Mumbai metropolitan limits. This is the first significant water restriction imposed by the BMC in 2026, following a period of relatively stable supply last year. Civic officials have urged residents to use water judiciously and avoid wastage during the upcoming weeks. The BMC will continue to monitor lake levels daily and coordinate with the state government regarding the release of additional reserves from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).