OTT Releases This Week: From Pulkit Samrat’s ‘Glory’ to ‘Undekhi’ Season 4 and ‘The Kerala Story 2’, What To Watch on Netflix, SonyLIV and More
This week’s OTT releases bring a mix of action, romance, and gripping drama across platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Prime Video. From Pulkit Samrat’s boxing drama 'Glory' to the intense finale of 'Undekhi' Season 4 and Emerald Fennell’s 'Wuthering Heights', here’s your complete binge guide.
If you’ve been looking to refresh your binge list, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every mood. From intense crime dramas to emotional love stories and real-life inspired docuseries, streaming platforms are dropping a wide variety of content between April 27 and May 1, 2026. OTT Releases This Week: ‘The Boys’ Season 5, ‘Tu Yaa Main’, ‘Thaai Kizhavi’, ‘Big Mistakes’ and More To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ZEE5.
Glory (Netflix) – Watch Video
Sports dramas always carry a strong emotional punch, and Glory seems to follow that path. Starring Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma, the film is set against the backdrop of Haryana’s boxing culture. It dives into the struggles, discipline, and dreams of athletes chasing Olympic glory, blending action with personal battles. Release Date: May 1, 2026
Wuthering Heights (HBO Max) – Watch Video
Directed by Emerald Fennell, this adaptation of Wuthering Heights brings a classic love story back to life. Featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, the film explores intense romance, class divide, and heartbreak set in 18th-century England. Release Date: May 1, 2026
Undekhi Season 4 (SonyLIV) – Watch Video
The much-awaited fourth season of Undekhi is finally here. With Harsh Chhaya returning as Papaji and Surya Sharma as Rinku, the story heads toward a high-stakes showdown. Expect intense drama, power struggles, and a gripping conclusion to the dark narrative fans have followed for years. Release Date: May 1, 2026
The House of Spirits (Amazon Prime Video) – Watch Video
Based on Isabel Allende’s bestselling novel The House of the Spirits, this period drama spans generations of the Trueba family. It mixes romance, political turmoil, and magical realism, offering a layered and emotional storytelling experience. Release Date: April 29, 2026
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (ZEE5) – Watch Video
This sequel continues a controversial narrative, focusing on three women whose lives take unexpected turns after relationships that lead to forced conversions and identity struggles. The film aims to explore sensitive themes while keeping viewers engaged with a thriller-like approach. Release Date: May 1, 2026
Straight to Hell (Netflix) – Watch Video
This Japanese drama features Erika Toda as real-life fortune teller Kazuko Hosoki. The series traces her journey from Tokyo’s nightlife scene to becoming a television personality, highlighting decades of success, controversy, and public fascination. Release Date: April 27, 2026
Lawrence of Punjab (ZEE5) – Watch Video
This hard-hitting docuseries looks into the life of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Known for his criminal network and high-profile cases, the series explores his rise in the underworld and his current imprisonment, offering a closer look at one of India’s most talked-about figures. Release Date: April 27, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).