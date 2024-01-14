Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): An Army jawan died after the string of a kite allegedly cut his throat while he was riding a bike on a flyover, police said.

The incident happened on Saturday evening, the police said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on January 16 and 17 To Launch Development Projects.

The deceased, an army jawan named Koteshwar Reddy, a resident of Bapunagar and a native of Andhra Pradesh, was going on a two-wheeler on the Langarhouse flyover when a manja (a string of a kite) cut his throat, Assistant Commissioner of Police Golconda Syed Faiz said.

A case was registered at Langar House Police Station, an official said.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu To Embark on Three-Day Visit of Meghalaya, Assam From January 15 to 17.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)