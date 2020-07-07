Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expected to complete the work of refurbishing 14 crematoriums soon for COVID-19 funerals, following Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar's directives issued on Monday.

Out of the 14, four would be electoral and 10 gas based crematoriums.

Also Read | Rupee Slips 6 Paise to 74.74 Against US Dollar in Early Trade: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

Earlier on July 5, ANI had reported about a COVID-19 patient's body which was found partially burnt at a graveyard in Hyderabad, apparently due to rains which doused the fire in the pyre.

Hours after the news, GHMC swung into action and ordered for the construction of a shed in the graveyard.

Also Read | Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo 10 & Realme TV Online India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

A review meeting was also held between the GHMC Zonal Commissioners, Medical Officers and other dignitaries along with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar during the afternoon on Monday.

During the hour-long meeting, it was conveyed to the GHMC officials that immediate measures should be taken to build temporary sheds inside the graveyard.

Moreover, a shift system is expected to be put in place where the employees would be asked to work in time slots and a special team would be made to monitor the surroundings of the major hospitals along the main routes 24X7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)