Realme's newly launched devices such as Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo 10 Series & Realme TV are all set to go on sale today in India at 12 pm IST, via Flipkart & Realme.com. The Realme X3 Series handsets will be offered with Rs 2,000 discount whereas Realme Narzo 10 will be made available for sale with Rs 1,000 discount. Realme X3 models, Realme Narzo 10 & Realme TV models will be offered with 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank & 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Realme Narzo 10 Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Flipkart & Official Website; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

Realme X3 Series:

The company introduced the Realme X3 series i.e. the Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom in India last month. Main highlights of Realme X3 are a 64MP quad rear camera module with 60x super zoom, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 4,200mAh battery & a 32MP dual front camera setup. The Realme X3 is launched with 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be offered in two Variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage. Realme X3 is priced at Rs 24,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 25,999 for 8GB & 128GB whereas the Realme X3 SuperZoom with 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM & 256GB costs Rs 27,999 & Rs 32,999 respectively.

Realme X3 India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme Twitter)

Realme Narzo 10:

Realme had launched the Narzo 10 series - Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A in India this May. Realme Narzo 10 sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop FHD display, a 5,000mAh battery, both models run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. The Narzo 10 gets a 48MP quad rear camera & is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 10A Online Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme TV:

Coming to Realme smart TV, there are two models - a 32-inch & a 43-inch. Both models feature a slim bezel & run on Android TV 9 Pie with access to Google Play Store. The smart TV models are powered by MediaTek MSD6683 chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM & 8GB of internal storage, support HDR10, Dolby Audio, Bluetooth v5.0.

Realme Smart TV Launched in India (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Smart TV models carry a 24W four-speaker system. Additionally, Smart TVs include HDMI ports, two USB ports, AV, LAN & ANT ports. Realme Smart TV 32-inch will be offered at Rs 12,999 whereas the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 21,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).