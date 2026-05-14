India News | Hyderabad: Fire Breaks out at Furniture Shop in Hayathnagar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at a furniture shop in the Hayathnagar area of Hyderabad on Thursday, triggering panic in the locality, officials said.

According to fire officials, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after sustained efforts.

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The firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after sustained efforts, preventing it from spreading to adjoining structures. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the fire may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, though officials said the exact cause will be confirmed after a detailed inspection. The extent of property loss is yet to be ascertained.

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More details awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire also broke out at a scrap shop at Bahadurpura Cross Road in Telangana, officials said on May 1.

A total of eight fire tenders were deployed at the spot to douse the flames. The cause of the fire in the second incident is yet to be ascertained.

Several more firefighting vehicles are also on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)