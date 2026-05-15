Biwal Family at Centre of NEET Leak Probe As Questions Rise Over 2025 Exam

The Rajasthan-based Biwal (Bival) family, which gained national attention in 2025 after five family members cleared the highly competitive NEET examination and secured admissions to government medical colleges, is now at the centre of a widening paper leak investigation being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The development comes after the CBI arrested Dinesh Biwal, his brother Mangilal Biwal, and nephew Vikas Biwal in connection with the alleged NEET paper leak network linked to the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination. Investigators are now examining whether the family’s earlier NEET successes were connected to unfair means or leak networks operating across states. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 2 More From Maharashtra, 14 Locations Raided As Probe Widens to 7 Arrests.

Biwal Family Once Celebrated for NEET Success

The Biwal family had become widely known after multiple members secured admissions to government medical colleges in 2025. Their achievement drew praise on social media and attention from coaching institutes.

In a Facebook post dated November 6, 2025, Dinesh Biwal wrote: “It is a matter of great pride for my family that five of our children have been selected for a government medical college (MBBS). Hearty wishes to all the children for a bright future.” NEET Exams To Be Computer-Based From Next Year: Dharmendra Pradhan Amid Paper Leak Row.

However, investigators are now scrutinising the academic backgrounds and examination performance of several family members after discrepancies emerged between their school records, coaching test averages and final NEET percentile scores.

Questions Raised Over Examination Scores

According to investigation details, Vikas Biwal, who secured admission to Sawai Madhopur Medical College, had scored 63 per cent in Class 10 and 55 per cent in Class 12. He had reportedly scored 270 out of 720 in NEET 2024, while his average across coaching institute tests in Sikar stood at 384. Despite this, he secured an 85.11 percentile in NEET 2025.

Similarly, other family members who later secured medical admissions reportedly showed significant jumps in performance compared to earlier NEET scores and coaching assessments. Investigators are now attempting to determine whether those results reflected legitimate improvement or whether access to leaked examination material played a role.

CBI Probe into NEET 2026 Leak

The latest arrests stem from the ongoing NEET UG 2026 paper leak investigation, which led the National Testing Agency to cancel the May 3 examination and reschedule it for June 21.

According to investigators, the alleged leak network involved circulation of examination papers through handwritten copies, scanned PDFs and courier-based channels.

Sources linked to the investigation claim that a copy of the NEET paper was sought in April through contacts allegedly connected to an interstate network involving individuals from Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The CBI conducted raids at the Biwal family’s residence in Rajasthan’s Jamwa Ramgarh and later arrested Dinesh, Mangilal and Vikas Biwal. Officials also searched a nearby farmhouse and seized documents and other material believed to be connected to the alleged racket. Investigators are additionally searching for Dinesh Biwal’s son, Rishi, who was reportedly preparing for NEET UG 2026 and is currently absconding.

Growing Concerns Over NEET Integrity

While authorities had earlier dismissed claims of irregularities in NEET 2025 as “fake” or “misleading,” the latest developments have revived concerns among students over the integrity of the examination system. The controversy has also reignited debate around organised leak networks and the vulnerability of high-stakes entrance examinations.

Popular educator Khan Sir, speaking to India Today TV, questioned whether previous NEET examinations may also have been compromised without coming to public attention. “He said that if it hasn't come to the spotlight, it doesn't mean the leak had not happened.”

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).