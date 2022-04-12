Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) For the second consecutive year, Hyderabad has been recognised as one of the 'Tree Cities of the World' by Arbor Day Foundation and Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations, a senior state government official tweeted on Tuesday.

“Matter of immense pride that #Hyderabad city is recognised, for the 2nd consecutive year, among the tree cities of the world by the Arborday Foundation @arborday& @FAO- #UN,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Urban Development.

As many as 3,50,56,635 tress have been planted over the last two years, according to the certification of recognition.

