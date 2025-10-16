Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Diwali festival, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a special drive to inspect sweet shops across the city to ensure quality and hygiene standards are being maintained during the preparation and sale of sweets.

As per the instructions of the GHMC Commissioner, the Food Safety Wing conducted a surprise inspection of 43 sweet shops on Tuesday. The move is part of an intensified effort to safeguard public health during the festive season, when the consumption of sweets and snacks increases significantly.

According to the GHMC, "Besides the regular weekly surprise inspections, a special drive has been conducted on sweet shops as per the instructions of the Commissioner, GHMC, in view of the Diwali festival to check the quality, hygiene standards being maintained by the managements of the sweet shops while preparation and sale of sweets thereby to safeguard the health of the public."

The Food Safety Officers conducted checks in multiple areas to verify compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations, 2011. During the inspections, notices were issued to establishments found violating food safety norms. In cases of major violations, adjudication will be filed before the concerned Adjudication Officers.

The GHMC also stated that Food Business Operators have been directed to maintain high hygiene standards in food preparation areas and kitchen premises. "Proper labelling of the food items kept in the display counters shall be done, indicating the date of preparation and shelf life of the food item," officials said.

The GHMC further added that the special drive will continue in the coming days to ensure compliance and prevent the sale of substandard food items during the festive season. (ANI)

