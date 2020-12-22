Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): A Hyderabadi has allegedly been shot at in Chicago, USA following which the family of the victim requested the government to ensure proper medical aid for him and help the family to visit him.

Mohammed Mujeebuddin has been fired upon by some anti-social elements at 11300 block of S Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Illinois, USA at around 4:30 pm as per US time, claimed his mother while adding that he has been shifted to the University of Chicago Hospital in a critical condition.

Shanaz Taiyaba, mother of Mohammed Mujeebuddin speaking to ANI, requested the Government of India to provide him with best medical aid. "My son has been working in Chicago for the last five years now. He was recently shot by two persons. He was soon admitted into a hospital for treatment in Chicago. I request the Government of India to provide him with best medical aid. I would also request the Government to help us in reaching him."

Mujeebuddin has been working in Chicago for the last five years. He is married to Afroz Kousar and is a father of four children. Afroz Kousar along with children and her mother in law lives here in Hyderabad.

Spokesman Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjed Ullah Khan said that he has alerted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to request Indian Embassy in Washington DC and Indian Consulate in Chicago to provide Mujeebuddin best medical aid and reach out to his family as soon as possible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)