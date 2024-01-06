Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Hyderabad police arrested five women during raids on two illegally run spas and massage centres in the Gudimalkapur area of the district, an official said on Saturday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Gudimalkapur, Shaik Mujeeb Ur Rahman, "The Gudimalkapur taskforce police conducted raids on two illegally running spa massage centres on Friday evening and arrested five women."

"The organisers of the spa centres have been absconding. A case has been registered against them," said the official.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

