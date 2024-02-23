Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 23 (ANI): SHE Team of Hyderabad Police took significant action against individuals engaged in indecent behaviour in public places, an official statement said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Hyderabad police said that in a proactive move, SHE Team conducted operations resulting in the apprehension and subsequent legal action against individuals involved in indecent behaviour including women.

"Video evidence collected by SHE Teams has been instrumental in the identification and prosecution of offenders," the press release said. As a consequence of these operations, a total of 12 individuals have been convicted under Section 70 (b) of the CP Act, with each facing a fine of Rs 50 for their inappropriate conduct.

Additionally, 2 individuals have been convicted with 70(B) 290IPC 188 CP act with a fine of Rs 1250 each for their aggravated offense. (ANI)

