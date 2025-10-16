Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Telangana's Hyderabad city is gearing up to celebrate the annual Sadar Festival, a significant celebration observed by the Yadav community. This year, the Telangana State government has officially declared October 19 as the day to commemorate this grand festival, also known as Dunnapothula Panduga.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav held a meeting with the Yadav community to discuss arrangements for the festival and participated in traditional Sadar dances, holding a hockey stick alongside community members.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav said, "Sadar Festival is a big festival for the Yadav community. All members of the community come together on the same platform to celebrate this event. When Congress formed its government in Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy announced this as the State Festival. So, the Yadav community in Telangana is very excited for the Sadar Festival..."

The Sadar Festival is a celebration of buffalo cattle, showcasing the community's dependence on these animals for their livelihood. The festival features decorated buffalo paraded through the streets, accompanied by traditional music and dance. The buffaloes are adorned with garlands, painted horns, and anklets with bells, making for a spectacular sight.

The Sadar Festival has its roots in ancient tales, particularly one from the Dwapar Yug, where Lord Krishna lifted a mountain to save people. Started in 1942 by the Yadav community, the festival has grown into a grand celebration, promoting community bonding, tourism, and cultural exchange. In November 2024, the Telangana government declared Sadar Sammelan as a state festival, highlighting its cultural significance and promoting tourism in the region.

The festival will be celebrated in various parts of Hyderabad, including:

Narayanguda: The biggest congregation, considered the "Pedha Sadar"Shaikpet: A popular venue for Sadar celebrationsSaidabad: Known for its vibrant festivitiesAmeerpet: A hub for cultural activitiesKhairatabad: A prominent location for Sadar celebrations

The Telangana government's declaration of Sadar Sammelan as a state festival is a testament to the festival's cultural significance and its potential to promote tourism in the region. The government has requested the Commissioners of GHMC and District Collectors to celebrate the festival with due pomp and splendour. (ANI)

