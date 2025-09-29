Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday hailed Team India's triumph in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and stated he had faith in the Indian Cricket Team.

"I always had faith in the Indian Cricket Team. We are Asia Cup Champions," Shukla said to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a prize money of Rs 21 crores for the Indian team and support staff following their victory over Pakistan.

A well-compiled half-century by Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall ninth title, including the ODI editions, beating Pakistan by five wickets in a nail-biting final at Dubai on Sunday.

Suryakumar-led Team India continues its rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since it first wore the captaincy armband.

In an X post, BCCI wrote, "3 blows. 0 response. Asia Cup Champions. Message delivered. 21 crores prize money for the team and support staff."

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. An 84-run stand between Sahidzada Farhan (57 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (46 in 35 balls, with two fours and two sixes) gave Pakistan the headstart they needed. However, thanks to the magic of spinners Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/30) in the middle overs, Pakistan faced a collapse from 113/1 in 12.4 overs to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, with Bumrah (2/25) also getting the final two wickets.

During the run-chase, India sank to 20/3 due to an initial burst from Faheem Ashraf (3/29). However, Tilak Varma (69* in 53 balls, with three fours and four sixes), stitched a 57-run stand with Sanju Samson (24 in 21 balls, with two fours and a six) to bring India back into the game.

Shivam Dube (33 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes) delivered some carnage with Tilak, solidifying India's hold on the game despite some occasional brilliance from Pakistan. In the end, it was Rinku Singh, who was featuring in his first Asia Cup match, who got the chance to hit the winning runs on the first ball. (ANI)

