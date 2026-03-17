Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): In a major development for the state's cultural and ecological landscape, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is spearheading a plan to construct a Grand temple at the Ananthagiri Hills as part of the Musi River rejuvenation project.

According to government sources, the proposed temple is envisioned as a grand reflection of Indian culture. The new spiritual centre is to be on par with the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a landmark project revamped during the previous 10-year rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

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The site of the proposed temple holds significant geographical and ecological importance. The Ananthagiri Hills, located in Vikarabad, roughly 90 kilometres west of Hyderabad, serve as the origin point of the Musi River. Integrating a major cultural landmark at the river's birthplace highlights the administration's broader goal of revitalising the historically significant waterway.

During the recent event, Musi Invites Power Point presentation, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke candidly about his personal faith and how it shapes his worldview. He said

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"I am a strong, practising Hindu. I believe in the philosophy of Karma. I respect other religions, but I follow my religion. Being a practising Hindu means believing in the philosophy of Karma; calling good 'good' and bad 'bad' is the very characteristic of a practising Hindu," he said.

The temple is expected to be a major tourist attraction and a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that the Musi Rejuvenation Project has been conceived with a big objective of developing a new facility of a "growth engine" for the state.

Speaking at the "Musi Invites" programme on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the Musi project was neither against anyone nor intended to forcibly seize anyone's assets.

"The entire world is looking towards Hyderabad, which is a safe city. If anyone goes against the wishes of the poor, can they come to power again?" the CM asked.

In a scathing attack on opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for peddling "false propaganda" against the Musi project, the CM said they were spreading misinformation to create panic among people.

Reddy said, "Our government firmly believes that we exercise the powers as a custodian of the state and not show the authority." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)