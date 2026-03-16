New Delhi, March 16: The Indian government has categorically rejected the 2026 annual report released by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), terming its findings as biased and motivated. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, strongly pushed back against the commission's characterisation of India, noting that the report relies on distorted narratives rather than objective facts.

This latest dismissal comes after the USCIRF recommended that the United States administration designate India as a "Country of Particular Concern" (CPC) for alleged systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom. The commission further urged the US government to link future security assistance and bilateral trade to improvements in New Delhi's handling of these issues, while calling for targeted sanctions on Indian entities, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Devendra Fadnavis Defends Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 Amidst Opposition Criticism, Says It Is Not Against Any Religion.

Government Response and Critique of USCIRF

The MEA spokesperson argued that the USCIRF has consistently presented a selective and distorted picture of India, relying on questionable sources for several years. Jaiswal emphasised that such repeated misrepresentations only serve to undermine the credibility of the commission itself, rather than reflecting the ground reality of India's pluralistic democratic framework.

Instead of focusing on India, the ministry suggested that the USCIRF should reflect on issues within the United States. Jaiswal pointed to disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the US, as well as the growing intolerance and intimidation faced by members of the Indian diaspora, stating that these occurrences merit serious attention and introspection from the body.

Allegations and USCIRF Recommendations

The USCIRF report, released earlier in March, alleged that religious freedom conditions in India continued to deteriorate throughout 2025. The commission cited the introduction and enforcement of new legislation targeting religious minority communities, including amendments to laws governing religious endowments and the strengthening of anti-conversion laws in various states, as key areas of concern. Indian LPG Cargo ‘Shivalik’ Reaches Mundra Port, Unloads 20,000 MT; 26,000 MT To Be Discharged at Mangaluru.

Furthermore, the report called for the enforcement of Section 6 of the US Arms Export Control Act to halt arms sales to India, citing what it described as persistent acts of harassment and intimidation against religious minorities. These recommendations, while not binding on US foreign policy, have drawn significant attention, with various stakeholders, including political parties, commenting on the potential implications for the India-US strategic partnership.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).