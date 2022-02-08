New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday told a BJP member that he now belongs to India and not Rajasthan.

BJP member from Jhalawar-Baran in Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, while asking a question during Question Hour on pending funds of the state relating to MNREGA said the Speaker also comes from Rajasthan.

Also Read | Facebook, Instagram Block Handles of Indian Army's Chinar Corps; Matter Taken Up With Company, No Response Yet.

"Hum desh ke hain, ab Rajasthan ke nahin (I belong to India and not Rajasthan any more)," he said with a smile.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)