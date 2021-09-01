Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 1 (ANI): Regarding the issue of factional feud within Congress in Kerala over DCC presidents' selection, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran said that he had showed his diary containing names suggested by Oommen Chandy for the post of District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents to prove his credibility.

Addressing the media in Kannur on Tuesday, Sudhakaran said, "I showed the diary page since Oommen Chandy said the discussion did not take place. I did that to clarify that discussion had taken place with him and I had noted down the names suggested by him. It was to prove my credibility."

Maintaining that all controversy relating to DCC revamp has been put to rest, Sudhakaran said that no one would leave the party.

On veteran Congress leader AV Gopinath announcing his decision to quit the primary membership of Congress, KPCC president said that he is confident of Gopinath's return to the party soon.

Sudhakaran also refuted the reports of RSP, a constituent of UDF leaving the front.

"There are no such issues as reported by media. It is natural for constituent partners to point out when there are issues within Congress. I don't want to make a public statement on RSP right now. I will discuss it with RSP leadership," he stated.

Earlier on Monday, senior Congress leaders in Kerala like Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala criticised the state leadership for not holding proper discussions prior to the selection of new DCC presidents.

Reacting to the accusations, Sudhakaran had said that the meetings were held twice with Chandy and Chennithala and he had even noted down the names suggested by Chandy in his diary. The KPCC president also showed the media the said diary. (ANI)

