India News | IAF Base Repair Depot in Nashik Successfully Carries out Indigenous Overhaul of Navy's MiG-29K Ejection Seat

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Base Repair Depot Nashik of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has achieved a major milestone in self-reliance by successfully carrying out the indigenous overhaul of the Indian Navy's MiG-29K ejection seat, a task earlier undertaken in Russia, IAF said.

The overhauled ejection seat was formally handed over to the Indian Navy in the presence of Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Maintenance Command.

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According to the Maintenance Command of the IAF, the development marks a significant step towards Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing and maintenance capability.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu laid the foundation stones and presided over the groundbreaking ceremonies for a range of strategic aerospace and defence projects at Puttaparthi in the Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

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The foundation stones were laid for the Core Integration and Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi to fast-track the development of Fifth-Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and other future indigenous platforms, and the Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district to cater to the requirements of advanced underwater weapon and naval combat systems, according to the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

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