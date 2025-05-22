Khagaria (Bihar), May 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old Indian Air Force personnel on Thursday died while trying to get off a moving train in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said.

According to Khagaria GRP police station SHO Dhananjay Kumar, deceased Kunal Kumar was a resident of Khataha Nagar Parishad area in the district.

Also Read | Kiru Hydropower Case: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, 5 Others in INR 2,200 Crore Corruption Case.

"He was posted at Bagdogra. After the military conflict with Pakistan ended, he had sought leave to be with his family. He got married seven months ago," the SHO said.

The IAF personnel boarded the Guwahati-Jammu Tawi Express to reach home, and he tried to get off at Gauchhari, the station closest to his home, where the train had slowed down, though it did not have a stoppage there, the police officer said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: All Party Delegations Brief United Arab Emirates, Japan About Op Sindoor, Pakistan-Backed Terror.

He died on the spot, said the SHO, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and family members have been informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)