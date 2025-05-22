Abu Dhabi/Tokyo, May 22: India on Thursday launched its global outreach against terrorism emanating from Pakistan as multi-party delegations reached the United Arab Emirates and Japan to assert the right to self-defence following Operation Sindoor. The delegation to Japan is led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is leading the delegation to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The two delegations held multiple meetings with ministers, prominent persons and think-tank officials too.

The Indian embassy in the UAE said that the UAE was the first country to receive the multi-party delegation in the context of Operation Sindoor, underlining the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations.

“Together in the fight against terrorism! The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde held a fruitful meeting with HE Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan @uaetolerance in Abu Dhabi. Reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” said the Indian Embassy in the UAE. Operation Sindoor Outreach: India’s All-Party Delegation Meets Japanese Leaders, Gets Support From Japan’s Former PM Yoshihide Suga in Fight Against Terror (See Pics).

“They highlighted the ethos of harmony and tolerance of India and UAE,” it added and posted photos from the meeting. The delegation also met Dr Ali Alnuaimi, Chairman of Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee, and “they underscored India-UAE's shared resolve for zero tolerance against terrorism,” the Embassy said. Earlier, the delegation led by Shinde met Ahmed Mir Khoori, member of the UAE Federal National Council at Abu Dhabi and conveyed India's strong resolve to counter state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistan soil. Shinde said in a post in X: “We proudly shared India's decisive success with 'Operation Sindoor' and highlighted the ongoing terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan”.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India's ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir. “We are taking a firm stand for global security and respect for international peace,” Shinde said. The delegation led by Jha to Japan includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar. Operation Sindoor: India’s Diplomatic Offensive Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism Begins, Sanjay Jha-Led Delegation Departs Today.

“All-Party Parliamentary Delegation met H E Mr Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan. India's national consensus and resolute commitment to combat terrorism in all forms was reaffirmed. FM reiterated Japan's support to India's fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side. He called for punishing the perpetrators of terror activities,” said a post on X by India's Embassy in Japan.

The delegation also met with Yoshihide Suga, Japan's former prime minister and chairman of Japan India Association. “India's commitment to combating cross border terrorism was reaffirmed. HE Mr Suga reiterated Japan's strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism,” the Embassy said in another post. Earlier, the delegation also interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism. “Regional security challenges including state backed terrorism was discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism,” the Embassy added.

The members also met with Takashi Endo, chairman of Japan's House of Representatives Committee on National Security. “India's resolute commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms was unequivocally emphasised,” the Embassy said in a post on X and added: “Takashi Endo conveyed Japan's solidarity in India's fight against terror.” The delegation members paid floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo. India is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.