Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Sunday successfully rescued an injured mountaineer from MT Nun base camp in Ladakh , Public Relations Officer, Leh, informed.

On being alerted, the 114 helicopter unit of the IAF reached the spot and airlifted the mountaineer, who was injured as seen in a viral video.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023 Guests: 50 Distinguished Karmyogis From BRO Invited As Special Guests on I-Day at Red Fort in Delhi.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1690607320219443200

Sharing the videos and images of the daring rescue operation, PRO, Leh said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, "114 HU (helicopter unit) #Leh of Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun base camp in a daring rescue op(Operation).

Also Read | Rain on Independence Day 2023: Met Office Predicts Light Rainfall in Delhi on August 15.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)