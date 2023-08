New Delhi, August 13: Delhi is likely to receive very light rain or thundershowers on Monday as well as Tuesday, when India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. India Monsoon Rain Forecast: Rainfall Likely in Several Parts of the Country Over Next Two Day, Says IMD.

Humid weather prevailed through the day with the humidity levels oscillating between 57 and 74 per cent. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. It has also forecast very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places. Independence Day 2023 Guest: 50 School Teachers to Be Special Guests at I-Day Ceremony at Red Fort in Delhi.

For Tuesday, the Met office has predicted very light rain or thundershowers towards the evening with the minimum temperature expected to hover in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be in the 34 degrees Celsius range.

