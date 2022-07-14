New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The government on Thursday said it has deleted AXN and AXN-HD from the list of permitted private satellite channels in India following a request by their parent company.

The two channels were shut down by Sony Pictures Network India, now known as Culver Max Entertainment, as part of its plans to “realign” its business in India.

Also Read | NSE Illegal Phone Taping: ED Arrests Former National Stock Exchange CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.

“In view of the above, a1l the MSOs/LCOs are hereby directed not to downlink the above-mentioned channel on their network, failing which appropriate / suitable action will be initiated against the defaulter(s) as per the relevant clause(s) of the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995 and rules framed thereunder,” a communication from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

According to Rule 6(6) of the Cable Television Network Rules 1994, no cable operator shall carry or include in his cable service any television broadcast or channel which has not been registered by the Central Government for being viewed within the territory of India.

Also Read | Daler Mehndi, Punjabi Singer, Gets Two-Year Jail Term in 2003 Human Trafficking Case,.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)