New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani is set to chair a key meeting on Thursday that aims to enhance joint response strategies and assess the security preparedness of India's offshore installations.

The ICG made the announcement in a post on X on Wednesday.

"137th Offshore Security Coordination Committee #OSCC Meeting, chaired by Director General Paramesh Sivamani, AVSM, PTM, TM, #DGICG will convene at #NewDelhi on 12 Jun 25. This pivotal gathering aims to enhance joint response strategies and assess the security preparedness of #India's offshore installations," it said.

"Representatives from the @indiannavy, @IAF_MCC, @ONGC_, various Ministries, and other stakeholders will collaborate to fortify our nation's #MaritimeSecurity framework. #OffshoreSecurity," the ICG posted.

