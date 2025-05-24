ICG in collaboration with the HDC hosted a two-day Marine Pollution Response Seminar and Workshop. (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), in collaboration with the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC), on Saturday hosted a two-day Marine Pollution Response Seminar and Workshop from May 21-22, 2025, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Saturday.

According to the release, a two-day Marine Pollution Response Seminar and Workshop was held in Haldia.

The event aimed at enhancing preparedness, coordination, and rapid response capability among key stakeholders in managing oil spill incidents along the West Bengal coast.

The seminar, inaugurated by the ICG Commander (West Bengal), featured expert presentations by domain specialists from the ICG and HDC at the Coast Guard Pollution Response Cell.

A practical demonstration of pollution response equipment was held at the HDC, giving participants a hands-on understanding of the capabilities of state-of-the-art pollution response systems, a Defence Ministry release said.

Stakeholders from across the maritime and petrochemical sectors, including Kolkata Port Trust, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Haldia Refinery, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Reliance Haldia Terminals, and others actively participated.

Meanwhile, on May 19, the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) annual mission 'Operation Olivia' helped protect a record of over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nested at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha during February 2025.

Conducted annually from November to May, Operation Olivia is an important initiative of the ICG aimed at ensuring safe nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles, particularly at Gahirmatha Beach and surrounding coastal areas of Odisha, which see the arrival of over eight lakh turtles each year.

The record mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha stands as a testament to the ICG's sustained efforts in safeguarding the endangered species through rigorous patrolling, aerial surveillance, and community engagement, a Defence Ministry release said.

It said that since the inception of Operation Olivia, ICG has carried out over 5,387 surface patrol sorties and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions, significantly reducing threats such as illegal fishing and habitat disruption.

During this period, 366 boats involved in illegal fishing were detained, reaffirming the ICG's strong enforcement role in protecting marine life. Apart from surveillance, ICG has actively worked with local fishing communities by promoting the use of Turtle Excluder Devices and partnering with NGOs through formal MoUs to support sustainable fishing practices and conservation education.

This milestone underscores the effectiveness of sustained conservation efforts and reaffirms the need for continued monitoring and adaptive strategies to support long-term marine sustainability, ICG said. India's eastern coastline, particularly Gahirmatha Beach, Odisha, serves as a vital nesting ground for Olive Ridley Turtles, with over 8,00,000 turtles arriving annually. Threatened by illegal fishing, net entanglement, and habitat degradation, these species rely on ICG's vigilant enforcement and rescue operations to ensure their survival. (ANI)

