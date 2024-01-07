New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Innovations for Defence Excellence - Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO) is all set to participate in the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar.

An iDEX Pavilion is being set up based on the theme of the Summit, 'Gateway to the Future', wherein the iDEX innovators will be exhibiting their futuristic technologies in the field of Unmanned Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, advanced materials, etc.

The leading defence startups and MSMEs of iDEX will be showcasing their cutting-edge solutions at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 during the Global Summit.

"The Trade Show will spotlight 'TECHADE and Disruptive Technologies' and feature the Champion Services Sector, emphasising Digital India initiatives, India Stack, and Emerging Technologies including Industry 4.0, Smart Manufacturing, and AI/ML, among others," an official release said.

iDEX will also look forward to exploring new partnerships and collaborations, engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collectively envision a future, and contributing to the vibrant economic landscape of Gujarat and beyond, the release added.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was initiated by Narendra Modi in 2003, then chief minister, to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry.

The tenth edition of the summit will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. As many as 100 countries are expected to participate in the three-day-long event. A 'Global Trade Show' to be held on January 9 will mark the launch of the 10th edition of the Summit. (ANI)

