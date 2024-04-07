Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Accusing incumbent YSRCP MLA of indulging in illegal sand mining in Pedakurapadu constituency, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that action would be taken against the "sand mafia" if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance comes to power in the state.

"Under YSRCP, Pedakurapadu is famous for Sankara Rao, who is a local YSRCP MLA. The YSRCP MLA has built a road on the Krishna River to loot sand. I assure you that we will provide free sand and will save 40 lakh building construction workers by taking action against the sand mafia," Naidu said.

The former chief minister said this while addressing the 'Praja Galam' public meeting at the Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Naidu said, "TDP, JSP, and BJP have come forward to fight against YSRCP. We are here to serve you. The TDP believes in serving people."

He said that a tractor load of sand was priced at Rs 1000 during the TDP regime, but now, under the YSRCP rule, it is priced at Rs 5000.

"There have been numerous instances of anarchy under the YSRCP rule for the past 5 years. Yesterday, a Muslim woman who was returning after performing namaz was attacked by YSRCP leader Srinivasa Reddy. He publicly removed her burka, saw her face, and insulted her. They also attacked her husband and son with a slipper for questioning this act. The YSRCP leader who attacked the Muslim woman is closely associated with SAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, and YS Jagan is aiding them," he further said.

He said that there were no such incidents during the TDP rule.

"I assure minorities that we will guarantee their 4 per cent reservation. TDP also fought for this in the Supreme Court during 2014-2019. All the schemes for Muslims will be restarted, which were previously introduced by the TDP government," he added.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

