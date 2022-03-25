New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) Paradeep plant has produced 805,000 Tonnes of Phosphoric Acid (P2O5), the highest ever production in the world by any single Phosphoric Acid plant in the financial year 2021-22.

IFFCO, in a press release, called it a moment of pride for everyone and said that phosphate (P2O5) is a major nutrient for crops and very much essential for greater farm yield.

As India has very low reserves of phosphates and the country needs to import a majority from other countries in form of rock phosphate (raw material), phosphoric acid (intermediate product) and complex fertilizers (finished products).

"World largest single reactor plant with a daily production capacity of 2650 tonnes per day production of P2O5 is operated by IFFCO at its Paradeep Unit. The IFFCO Paradeep Plant has achieved a rare feat of highest ever annual production in the world by any single plant producing 805,000 Tonnes of P2O5(Phosphoric Acid) for the financial year (FY) 2021-22," the release stated.

The Cooperative informed that this has helped in the production of higher indigenous phosphate-based fertilizers i.e. DAP / NPS etc. and reduced dependency on imported complex fertilizers.

"In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make our country 'Atma Nirbhar', this is a major milestone achieved in the direction of making India self-reliant," the said in a release.

"This has not only resulted in ensuring availability of quality and made in India fertilizer to our great farmers but also resulted in saving precious forex outgo," IFFCO added. (ANI)

